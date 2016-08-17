BRIEF-Eastern Platinum reports Q2 loss per share $0.24

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 17 Eastern Platinum Ltd
* Eastern Platinum Limited reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 loss per share $0.24
* Q2 loss per share $0.02 excluding items
* New management is reviewing company's strategic plans in platinum group metals
* Additional funding will be required to bring bring rest of eastern limb projects into production
* Says is looking at a further reduction of its care and maintenance cost in its south african operations
* Additional funding will be required to bring Kennedy's vale concentrator project into production Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.