BRIEF-Immunomedics reports Q4 loss per share $0.17

Aug 17 Immunomedics Inc

* Immunomedics announces fiscal 2016 results and clinical program developments

* Q4 revenue fell 63 percent to $900,000

* Q4 loss per share $0.17

* Total revenues for Q4 ended June 30, 2016, were $0.9 million, compared to $2.4 million for same quarter last year

* Says "We plan to spend approximately $42 million to $44 million during fiscal 2017"

* Immunomedics inc says believe current funds are sufficient to continue operations and budgeted research and development programs