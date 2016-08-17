版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 18日 星期四 04:16 BJT

BRIEF-Hinterland closes first tranche of private placement

Aug 17 Hinterland Metals Inc

* Hinterland closes first tranche of private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

