BRIEF-Accuray reports Q4 loss per share $0.09

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 17 Accuray Inc
* Accuray reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 financial results
* Q4 loss per share $0.09
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue $95 million versus i/b/e/s view $99 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $410 million to $420 million
* Backlog increased 8 percent year-over-year to $405.9 million in quarter
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted ebitda $32.0 million to $38.0 million
* FY2017 revenue view $431.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly gross orders increased 12 percent over prior year period to $95.4 million
* Sees FY 2017 backlog and gross orders growth of approximately 5 percent
* Approximately 55 percent of revenue and 60 percent of gross orders are anticipated in second half of fiscal year in fy 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.