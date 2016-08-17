版本:
BRIEF-Netapp reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.23

Aug 17 Netapp Inc

* Netapp reports first quarter fiscal year 2017 results

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.23

* Sees Q2 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.51 to $0.56

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $1.265 billion to $1.415 billion

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.46

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.31 to $0.36

* Q1 revenue $1.29 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.26 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.36, revenue view $1.26 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.54, revenue view $1.33 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

