BRIEF-Resources Global Professionals appoints Herb Mueller CFO

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 17 Resources Connection Inc
* Resources global professionals announces new chief financial officer
* Resources connection inc says on august 17, 2016, current executive vice president & chief financial officer, nathan franke, announced his retirement
* Herb mueller, managing director of rgp's atlanta practice, has been promoted internally and will replace franke as executive vp, cfo
* Says John Bower will be promoted to newly-created role of chief accounting officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.