版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 18日 星期四 04:20 BJT

BRIEF-Agilent Tech sees FY 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $1.89 to $1.91

Aug 17 Agilent Technologies Reports Third

* Quarter 2016 results

* Sees q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.50 to $0.52

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.49 from continuing operations

* Sees q4 2016 revenue $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion

* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $1.89 to $1.91

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.38 from continuing operations

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $4.14 billion to $4.16 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.47, revenue view $1.05 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.54, revenue view $1.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.91, revenue view $4.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐