BRIEF-Spartannash Q2 adj earnings per share $0.58 from cont ops

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 17 Spartannash Co
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.58 from continuing operations
* Q2 sales $1.83 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.8 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Spartannash announces second quarter fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.47 from continuing operations
* Spartannash co says expect capital expenditures for fiscal year 2016 to be in range of $72.0 million to $75.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
