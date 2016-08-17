版本:
2016年 8月 18日

BRIEF-Keysight Tech sees Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.57 to $0.71

Aug 17 Keysight Technologies Inc

* Sees q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.57 to $0.71

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.53

* Sees q4 2016 revenue $715 million to $755 million

* Keysight technologies reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.63

* Q3 revenue $718 million versus i/b/e/s view $718.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.67, revenue view $757.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

