公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 18日 星期四 04:27 BJT

BRIEF-Synopsys sees FY 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.75 to $0.78

Aug 17 Synopsys Inc

* Synopsys posts financial results for third quarter fiscal year 2016

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.42

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q4 2016 revenue $621 million to $636 million

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.76

* Q3 revenue $615.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $602.9 million

* Sees q4 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.46 to $0.55

* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.75 to $0.78

* Sees full fiscal year 2016 gaap earnings per share $1.72-$1.81

* Sees full fiscal year 2016 revenue $2.410 bln-$2.425 bln

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.75, revenue view $608.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.99, revenue view $2.38 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

