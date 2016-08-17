版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 18日 星期四 04:25 BJT

BRIEF-Gladstone Land announces closing of offering of about 1.2 mln shares

Aug 17 Gladstone Land Corp

* Gladstone land corporation announces closing of offering of 1,150,000 shares of its 6.375% series a cumulative term preferred stock for gross proceeds of approximately $28.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐