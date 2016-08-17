BRIEF-Cisco Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.63

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 17 Cisco Systems Inc
* Cisco reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 earnings
* Q4 earnings per share $0.56
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.63
* Q4 revenue $12.6 billion versus i/b/e/s view $12.57 billion
* Announced a restructuring enabling us to optimize our cost base in lower growth areas of our portfolio
* Estimates gaap eps will be $0.42 to $0.47, lower than non-gaap eps by $0.13 to $0.16 per share in q1 of fiscal 2017
* Sees q1 revenue -1% to 1% growth year over year (normalized to exclude sp video cpe business for q1 fy 2016)
* Sees q1 gaap $0.42 - $0.47; sees q1 non-gaap $0.58 to $0.60
* Says restructuring will eliminate up to 5,500 positions, representing approximately 7 percent of our global workforce
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.60, revenue view $12.48 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Will further invest in key priority areas such as security, iot, collaboration, next generation data center and cloud
* Expect to reinvest substantially all of cost savings from restructuring actions back into key businesses
* Product backlog was about $4.6 billion at end of fiscal 2016, up 1% compared with balance at end of fy 2015, excluding sp video cpe business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.