BRIEF-Energy Transfer, Sunoco Logistics and Phillips 66 announce binding supplemental open season for Bakken pipeline transport

Aug 17 Dakota Access LLC

* Energy Transfer, Sunoco Logistics, and Phillips 66 announce binding supplemental open season for Bakken pipeline transport

* Through units, Bakken Holdings Co LLC owns 75 percent membership interest in Dakota access, ETCO, entities for operating Bakken pipeline

* Remaining 25 percent of each of Dakota Access and ETCO is owned by wholly owned subsidiaries of Phillips 66 Source text for Eikon:

