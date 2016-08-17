BRIEF-Energy Transfer, Sunoco Logistics and Phillips 66 announce binding supplemental open season for Bakken pipeline transport

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 17 Dakota Access LLC
* Energy Transfer, Sunoco Logistics, and Phillips 66 announce binding supplemental open season for Bakken pipeline transport
* Through units, Bakken Holdings Co LLC owns 75 percent membership interest in Dakota access, ETCO, entities for operating Bakken pipeline
* Remaining 25 percent of each of Dakota Access and ETCO is owned by wholly owned subsidiaries of Phillips 66 Source text for Eikon:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.