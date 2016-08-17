版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 18日 星期四 04:48 BJT

BRIEF-L brands reports Q2 earnings per share $0.87

Aug 17 L Brands Inc

* L Brands reports second quarter 2016 earnings

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $3.79 to $3.94

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.70 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.87

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $3.70 to $3.85 excluding items

* Sees Q3 2016 earnings per share $0.40 to $0.45

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $2.89 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.86 billion

* Company reported a comparable sales increase of 3 percent for Q2 ended july 30, 2016

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* fy2016 earnings per share view $3.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐