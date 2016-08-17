版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 18日 星期四 04:52 BJT

BRIEF-XPO Logistics announces pricing of $1.6 bln term loan credit facility

Aug 17 XPO Logistics Inc

* Xpo Logistics announces pricing of $1.6 billion term loan credit facility

* Term loan will be issued at par, will bear interest at a rate of LIBOR plus 3.25%, with a 1.0% LIBOR floor, maturing on October 30, 2021

* Says terms of new loan facility will otherwise be substantially consistent with term loan being replaced

* Term loan will be issued at par, bear interest at a rate of LIBOR plus 3.25%, with a 1.0% LIBOR floor, maturing on October 30, 2021

