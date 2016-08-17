BRIEF-XPO Logistics announces pricing of $1.6 bln term loan credit facility

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 17 XPO Logistics Inc
* Xpo Logistics announces pricing of $1.6 billion term loan credit facility
* Term loan will be issued at par, will bear interest at a rate of LIBOR plus 3.25%, with a 1.0% LIBOR floor, maturing on October 30, 2021
* Says terms of new loan facility will otherwise be substantially consistent with term loan being replaced
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.