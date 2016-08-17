BRIEF-Briggs & Stratton sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.26 to $1.41

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 17 Briggs & Stratton Corp
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.46
* Sees fy 2017 sales $1.84 billion to $1.89 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Briggs & stratton corporation reports fourth quarter results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.12
* Q4 sales $502 million versus i/b/e/s view $562.3 million
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $1.26 to $1.41
* Increases quarterly dividend by 4 percent to $0.14per share
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.56, revenue view $1.93 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fiscal q4 sales were impacted by cooler than normal temperatures in north america and europe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
