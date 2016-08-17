版本:
BRIEF-Aegion Corp announces new $10 mln share repurchase program

Aug 17 Aegion Corp

* Aegion corporation announces new $10 million share repurchase program

* Authorization under new repurchase program is in addition to any shares purchased during 2016 under current/former repurchase programs

* New repurchase program will begin immediately following completion of currently authorized $20.0 million share repurchase program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

