BRIEF-Aegion Corp announces new $10 mln share repurchase program

Aug 17 Aegion Corp

* Aegion corporation announces new $10 million share repurchase program

* Authorization under new repurchase program is in addition to any shares purchased during 2016 under current/former repurchase programs

* New repurchase program will begin immediately following completion of currently authorized $20.0 million share repurchase program