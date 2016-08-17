版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 18日 星期四

BRIEF-BioteQ Environmental qtrly loss per share $0.02

Aug 17 BioteQ Environmental Technologies Inc

* Reports Q2 2016 financial and operating results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.02

* Qtrly revenues as reported under gaap were $644,000 compared to $286,000 in Q2 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

