BRIEF-Roxgold says produced 14,482 ounces of gold in quarter

Aug 17 Roxgold Inc

* Roxgold reports financial results for period ended june 30, 2016

* Qtrly loss per share $0.03

* Q2 earnings per share view C$-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Produced a total of 14,482 ounces of gold in quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

