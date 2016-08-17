版本:
BRIEF-Trans World Entertainment Q2 loss per share $0.15

Aug 17 Trans World Entertainment Corp

* Trans world entertainment announces second quarter results

* Q2 loss per share $0.15

* Comparable store sales for q2 were flat compared to same quarter last year

* Inventory was $120.3 million at end of quarter, versus $124.5 million at end of q2 last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

