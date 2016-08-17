BRIEF-American Homes 4 Rent says announces new credit agreement

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 17 American Homes 4 Rent
* American homes 4 rent announces new credit agreement
* Says new credit agreement provides for a $650 million revolving credit facility and a $350 million term loan facility
* On august 17, 2016, company entered into a $1 billion credit agreement
* Credit agreement, which matures initially in august 2019, replaces company's existing senior secured revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
