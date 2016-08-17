版本:
BRIEF-NetEase qtrly non-gaap earnings per share $0.15

Aug 17 NetEase Inc

* Q2 revenue rmb 8.953 billion versus i/b/e/s view rmb 8.34 billion

* Netease reports second quarter 2016 unaudited financial results

* Q2 net revenues from online games were $968.8 million

* Qtrly earnings per share, diluted $0.12

* Qtrly non-gaap earnings per share, diluted $0.15

* Net revenues for q2 of 2016 $1,347.1 million

* Qtrly earnings per ads, diluted $3.10

* Non-Gaap diluted earnings per ads were $3.67 for q2 of 2016

* Q2 earnings per share view cny 17.28, revenue view cny 8.31 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

