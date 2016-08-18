版本:
BRIEF-58.com qtrly non-gaap earnings per ads attributable to ordinary shareholders $0.15

Aug 17 58.Com Inc

* Q2 revenue $297.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $303.4 million

* 58.com reports second quarter 2016 unaudited financial results

* Sees q3 2016 revenue rmb 2.03 billion to rmb 2.08 billion

* Qtrly diluted earnings per ads attributable to ordinary shareholders were $0.10

* Qtrly non-gaap diluted earnings per ads attributable to ordinary shareholders were $0.15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
