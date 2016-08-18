BRIEF-Hormel Foods Qtrly EPS $0.36

Aug 18 Hormel Foods Corp :
* Hormel Foods achieves record third quarter results and
raises full year guidance
* Raises FY 2016 earnings per share view to $1.60 to $1.64
* Qtrly refrigerated foods operating profit up 24 percent;
volume up 3 percent; dollar sales up 9 percent
* Qtrly grocery products operating profit flat; volume up 1
percent; dollar sales up 3 percent
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.36
* Hormel Foods Corp says increasing our 2016 annual guidance
to $1.60 to $1.64 per share from $1.56 to $1.60 per share
* Hormel foods corp says expect to show sales and earnings
growth in fiscal 2017
* Qtrly record dollar sales of $2.3 billion, up 5 percent;
volume up 1 percent
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $2.26
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly jennie-o turkey store operating profit up 59
percent; volume up 29 percent; dollar sales up 20 percent
* Qtrly specialty foods operating profit down 13 percent;
volume down 32 percent; dollar sales down 25 percent
* Expects to show sales and earnings growth in fiscal 2017
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.59 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: