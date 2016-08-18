BRIEF-Stage Stores Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.03

Aug 18 Stage Stores Inc :
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.03
* Q2 sales $338.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $347.1 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters
* Sees FY adjusted earnings per share $0.20 to $0.40
* Stage stores reports second quarter earnings and declares
quarterly cash dividend
* Q2 earnings per share $0.00
* Q2 same store sales fell 9.8 percent
* Says affirmed its fiscal year guidance of comparable sales
of -6% to -4%
* Says affirmed its FY adjusted earnings per diluted share
guidance of $0.20 to $0.40
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.15per share
* Says capital expenditures in 2016, net of construction
allowances from landlords, are expected to be approximately $65
million
* FY earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters
