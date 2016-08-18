BRIEF-United Bankshares says merger agreement with Cardinal Financial Corp

Aug 18 United Bankshares Inc -
* United Bankshares, Inc. and Cardinal Financial Corporation
announce merger agreement
* United will acquire 100% of outstanding shares of Cardinal
in exchange for common shares of United
* Aggregate consideration of transaction is approximately
$912 million
* Transaction was unanimously approved by United's and
Cardinal's boards of directors
* Exchange ratio for deal will be fixed at 0.71 of United's
shares for each share of Cardinal
* Upon completion of deal, United's assets will grow to
approximately $20 billion with projected market capitalization
of about $3.9 billion
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: