BRIEF-Valeant Pharmaceuticals receives lender consent for credit facility amendment

BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Aug 18 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals receives lender consent for credit facility amendment
* Amendment will reduce interest coverage maintenance covenant to 2.0x, providing additional headroom
* Amendment will permit issuance of secured notes with shorter maturities to repay term loans
* Amendment provides additional flexibility to sell assets
* Amendment will permit incurrence of other debt to repay term loans
* Amendment will provide additional flexibility to sell assets
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc says amendment provides with additional flexibility
* Also agreed to increase each of applicable interest rate margins on its credit facility by 0.50%
* To pay amendment fee equal to 0.25% of principal amount of each consenting lender's outstanding loans, commitments under credit facility
* Amendment also provides to focus on executing strategic plan, developing our pipeline and improving patients' lives
* Company expects to close amendment next week Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering