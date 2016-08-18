版本:
BRIEF-OncoMed Pharmaceuticals prices public offering of common stock

Aug 18 OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* OncoMed Pharmaceuticals announces pricing of public offering of common stock

* Says public offering of 5.50 million common shares priced at $10.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
