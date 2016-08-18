版本:
BRIEF-SQI Diagnostics Q3 loss per share C$0.02

Aug 18 SQI Diagnostics Inc

* SQI Diagnostics reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 loss per share C$0.02

* Q3 revenue C$235,000 versus C$180,000

* Sees full-year 2016 revenue C$1.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
