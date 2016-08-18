版本:
BRIEF-Questfire Energy Q2 FFO per share $0.02

Aug 18 Questfire Energy Corp

* Questfire Energy Corp announces 2016 second quarter financial results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.30

* Achieved average production of 4,421 boe per day for quarter, 75 percent natural gas

* Qtrly FFO per share $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
