2016年 8月 18日

BRIEF-Formula Systems Q2 EPS $0.45

Aug 18 Formula Systems 1985 Ltd :

* Formula Systems reports second quarter results for 2016

* Q2 revenue rose 7 percent to $259.1 million

* $215 million, reflecting a revised annual growth rate of 18%-20% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
