BRIEF-Tallgrass Energy Partners prices offering of $400 mln of 5.50 pct senior notes

BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Aug 18 Tallgrass Energy Partners LP:
* Tallgrass energy partners prices offering of $400 million of 5.50 percent senior notes
* Priced offering of $400 million of 5.50 percent senior unsecured notes due 2024 at an offering price equal to 100 percent of par Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering