BRIEF-Tallgrass Energy Partners prices offering of $400 mln of 5.50 pct senior notes

Aug 18 Tallgrass Energy Partners LP:

* Tallgrass energy partners prices offering of $400 million of 5.50 percent senior notes

* Priced offering of $400 million of 5.50 percent senior unsecured notes due 2024 at an offering price equal to 100 percent of par Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
