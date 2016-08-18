版本:
2016年 8月 19日

BRIEF-Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings reports Q2 EPS $0.20

Aug 18 Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings Inc

* Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.20

* Q2 sales $189.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $182.4 million

* Q2 same store sales rose 2.9 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.23 to $0.26

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $0.71 to $0.77

* Sees Q3 2016 sales $212 million to $217 million

* Sees FY 2016 sales $780 million to $790 million

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.20

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.26, revenue view $216.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

