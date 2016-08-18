BRIEF-Applied Materials reports Q3 earnings per share $0.46

Aug 18 Applied Materials Inc

* Applied materials announces record results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.46

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.50

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects "record" non-GAAP EPS in its Q4

* Says qtrly new orders were $3.66 billion, up 6 percent sequentially and up 26 percent year over year

* Says qtrly backlog of $4.95 billion was up 19 percent sequentially and up 60 percent year over year

* Sees Q4 2016 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.61 to $0.69

* In Q4 of fiscal 2016, Applied expects net sales to be up 15 percent to 19 percent sequentially

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.48, revenue view $2.87 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net sales $2,821 million versus $2,490 million

* Qtrly net sales $2,821 million versus $2,490 million

* Q3 revenue view $2.84 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S