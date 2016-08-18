BRIEF-Devry Education sees Q1 revenue up 1 to 2 pct

BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Aug 18 Devry Education Group
* Announces fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal 2016 results
* Q4 revenue $471.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $461.9 million
* Q4 earnings per share $0.65 excluding items
* Sees q1 revenue up 1 to 2 percent
* Q4 earnings per share $2.41 from continuing operations excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 operating costs before special items are expected to increase less than a percent versus prior year
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.60, revenue view $461.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* For full year, revenue is expected to be flat compared to prior year
* For full year earnings before special items to grow in mid-single digits as compared to prior year
* Full year capital spending is expected to be in $80 million range
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.38, revenue view $1.83 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $436.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering