BRIEF-Mentor Graphics sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share about $1.68

Aug 18 Mentor Graphics Corp
* Mentor graphics reports fiscal second quarter results
* Sees q3 2017 non-gaap earnings per share about $0.42
* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share about $1.68
* Sees q3 2017 gaap earnings per share about $0.30
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.03
* Sees q3 2017 revenue about $310 million
* Sees fy 2017 revenue about $1.215 billion
* Q2 revenue $254 million versus i/b/e/s view $245.2 million
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.15
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.41, revenue view $309.6
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.68, revenue view $1.22
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
