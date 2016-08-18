版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 19日 星期五 04:19 BJT

BRIEF-Mentor Graphics sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share about $1.68

Aug 18 Mentor Graphics Corp

* Mentor graphics reports fiscal second quarter results

* Sees q3 2017 non-gaap earnings per share about $0.42

* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share about $1.68

* Sees q3 2017 gaap earnings per share about $0.30

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.03

* Sees q3 2017 revenue about $310 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue about $1.215 billion

* Q2 revenue $254 million versus i/b/e/s view $245.2 million

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.15

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.41, revenue view $309.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.68, revenue view $1.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐