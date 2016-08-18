BRIEF-Gap posts Q2 earnings per share of $0.31

BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Aug 18 Gap Inc
* Gap Inc reports second quarter results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.31
* Q2 sales $3.85 billion versus $3.9 billion
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.87 to $1.92 excluding items
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.37 to $1.47
* Q2 adjusted Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.60 excluding items
* Total inventory dollars were down about 3 percent at end of q2 of fiscal year 2016
* At end of Q3 of fiscal year 2016, company expects total inventory dollars to be down in low single digits year-over-year.
* For fiscal year 2016, company continues to expect capital spending to be approximately $525 million
* Continues to expect net closures of about 50 company-operated stores in fiscal year 2016
* Continues to expect square footage to be down about 2 percent for fiscal year 2016 when compared with fiscal year 2015.
* Excluding restructuring costs, company now expects its adjusted operating margin to be about 8.5 percent in fiscal year 2016
* FY earnings per share view $1.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Gap Inc CEO Peck says "remain unsatisfied with pace of improvement across the business"
* Foreign currency fluctuations negatively impacted earnings per share for Q2 of fiscal year 2016 by an estimated $0.05
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.59, revenue view $3.78 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering