BRIEF-Evine Live announces Bob Rosenblatt as Chief Executive Officer

Aug 18 Evine Live Inc says -

* Evine Live Inc. announces permanent Chief Executive Officer

* Says Bob Rosenblatt appointed CEO

* Evine Live Inc says Landel Hobbs, currently company's Lead Independent Director and Vice Chair, will succeed Rosenblatt as Chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
