版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 19日 星期五 05:20 BJT

BRIEF-Absolute wins multi-million dollar license agreement with top 50 Fortune 500 manufacturer

Aug 18 Absolute Software Corp

* Absolute wins multi-million dollar license agreement with top 50 Fortune 500 manufacturer

* Says four-year license agreement, valued at approximately us$2.4 million, was billed in June 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐