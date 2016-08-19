BRIEF-Estee Lauder Q4 earnings per share $0.25

Aug 19 Estee Lauder Companies Inc

* Q4 earnings per share $0.25

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 sales $2.65 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.66 billion

* Sees FY 2017 sales up 6 percent to 7 percent

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.38 to $3.44 excluding items

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.20 to $3.30

* FY earnings per share view $3.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 2017 earnings per share $0.65 to $0.71

* Global prestige beauty is expected to grow about two percentage points ahead of industry for fiscal year

* In fiscal 2017 Q1, expect especially strong external headwinds when compared with previous year

* Expects to take charges associated with previously approved restructuring activities in fiscal 2017 of about $80 million to $100 million

* Expects to take further charges in fiscal 2017 as additional initiatives under leading beauty forward are approved

* Q1 net sales are forecasted to increase between 1 percent and 2 percent versus prior-year period

* Expects to take charges associated with previously approved restructuring activities in fiscal 2017 Q1 of about $35 million to $45 million