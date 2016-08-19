BRIEF-Zais Financial gives operational update related to flooding in Louisiana

Aug 19 Zais Financial Corp
* Announces operational update related to flooding in
louisiana
* Mortgage banking unit was executing business continuity
plan in light of severe flooding which has occurred in Southern
Louisiana
* GMFS remains fully operational; its systems fully
functional and employees are reporting to work
* GMFS continues to close and sell loans, although at a
reduced volume.
* GMFS anticipates that it will experience higher
delinquencies and a decrease in servicing income while its
impacted customers recover
* Do not expect flooding in Southern Louisiana to delay or
affect our pending business combination with Sutherland Asset
Management
