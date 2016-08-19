BRIEF-Gordmans Stores Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.28

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Aug 19 Gordmans Stores Inc :
* Gordmans stores, inc. Announces second quarter 2016 results
* Sees q3 loss per share $0.24 to $0.29
* Q2 same store sales fell 11.1 percent
* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.31
* Sees q3 2016 sales $142 million to $147 million
* Q2 revenue $132.1 million
* Sees q3 comparable store sales decrease on an owned plus licensed basis in range of 7% to 10%
* Company expects q3 gross profit margin to be comparable to last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.