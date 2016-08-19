BRIEF-Stein Mart Q2 earnings per share $0.06

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Aug 19 Stein Mart Inc
* Q2 earnings per share $0.06
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 sales $319.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $324.6 million
* Q2 same store sales fell 1.4 percent
* Quarterly diluted earnings per share of $0.06
* Says updated its full year 2016 outlook
* Inventories were $280 million at end of Q2 of 2016 compared to $277 million at same time last year
* Stein Mart Inc says continue to expect that new stores will increase sales an estimated 4 percent above comparable store sales results for full year
* Now forecasting SG&A expenses for full year to be about $360 million compared to $370 million previously estimated
* Says expect 2016 gross profit rate to be 50 basis points higher than in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.