BRIEF-Diamond Estates Wines & Spirit Q1 earnings per share C$0.01

Aug 19 Diamond Estates Wines & Spirit Inc :

* Diamond Estates Wines And Spirits Inc. Announces Q1 2017 financial results with strong growth in revenue and earnings

* Q1 earnings per share C$0.01

* Q1 revenue rose 26.6 percent to C$9.149 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

