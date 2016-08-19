版本:
2016年 8月 20日 星期六

BRIEF-Tomagold announces closing of Sidace Lake acquisition, convertible debenture financing

Aug 19 Tomagold Corp

* Tomagold announces closing of Sidace Lake acquisition, convertible debenture financing

* Says to complete a convertible secured debenture issue for an aggregate gross proceed of $2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

