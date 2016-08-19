版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 20日 星期六 04:22 BJT

BRIEF-Vicon Industries reports Q3 loss per share $0.09

Aug 19 Vicon Industries Inc

* Vicon reports financial results for the third quarter ended June 30, 2016

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.06

* Q3 loss per share $0.09

* Q3 revenue fell 19 percent to $9.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

