BRIEF-Takung Art reports Q2 earnings per share $0.11

Aug 19 Takung Art Co Ltd

* Q2 2016 revenue up 400% to $4.68 million; net income of $1.12 million versus. $77,176 in Q2 2015

* Q2 earnings per share $0.11

* Q2 revenue rose 400 percent to $4.683 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

