版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 20日 星期六 04:33 BJT

BRIEF-Covalon Technologies reports Q3 revenue c$2.6 million

Aug 19 Covalon Technologies Ltd

* Covalon announces third quarter financial results

* Q3 loss per share c$0.02

* Q3 revenue c$2.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐