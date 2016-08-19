版本:
BRIEF-Your Community Bankshares shareholders approve merger agreement with Wesbanco

Aug 19 Your Community Bankshares Inc

* Your Community Bankshares shareholders approve merger agreement with Wesbanco

* Merger is expected to be completed before end of Q3 of 2016

* 98.75 percent of votes cast at special meeting of YCB shareholders voted in favor of merger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

