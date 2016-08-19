版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 20日 星期六 07:23 BJT

BRIEF-Raytheon awarded US Navy enterprise air surveillance radar contract

Aug 19 Raytheon Co

* Raytheon awarded US Navy enterprise air surveillance radar contract

* Contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring cumulative value of contract to $723.1 million

* Awarded $92.1 million cost-plus-incentive-fee contract for engineering and manufacturing development of enterprise air surveillance radar Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐